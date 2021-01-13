Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Sets New 1-Year High at $127.69

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.69 and last traded at $127.10, with a volume of 1174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.06.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,428.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,584,000 after acquiring an additional 367,447 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 536,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,166,000 after acquiring an additional 341,665 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 475.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 342,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,558,000 after acquiring an additional 282,880 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,305,000 after acquiring an additional 268,268 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4,795.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 272,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,491,000 after acquiring an additional 266,785 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

