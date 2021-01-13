AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Director Thomas J. Gardner Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Director Thomas J. Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of UAVS stock opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.90.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAVS. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

