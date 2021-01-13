AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $116.04

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $116.04 and last traded at $115.56, with a volume of 11697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGCO. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.23 and its 200-day moving average is $79.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 9,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $834,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,317,831.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $186,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,318.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,770,653. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 40.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,768,000 after purchasing an additional 366,732 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,202,000. Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,202,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AGCO by 41.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after purchasing an additional 162,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

