Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.47

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 317773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFMD. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Affimed alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $618.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 2.81.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 99.24% and a negative net margin of 172.01%. The company had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Affimed by 500.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Affimed by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. 52.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.