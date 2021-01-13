Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

AMG stock opened at $108.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $110.43.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.16 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.