Aeterna Zentaris Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,879 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,423% compared to the average volume of 189 call options.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 296.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 59,350 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEZS stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.10.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 369.10% and a negative return on equity of 125.54%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

