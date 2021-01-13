Aeon (AEON) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,468.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $10,468.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aeon has traded down 20.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.94 or 0.00469813 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000852 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 731% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.