Adyen’s (ADYEY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ADYEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Adyen presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Adyen alerts:

Adyen stock opened at $43.06 on Monday. Adyen has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.