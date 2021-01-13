Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $11.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 61.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,627,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,273 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,404,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after buying an additional 1,570,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,062,000 after buying an additional 891,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,846,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,312,000 after buying an additional 668,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 961.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 359,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

