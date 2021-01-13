AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ASIX. CL King upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AdvanSix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

ASIX stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.17 million, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.84.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $281.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $939,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AdvanSix by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AdvanSix by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 48,334 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in AdvanSix by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AdvanSix by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,974,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 46,619 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

