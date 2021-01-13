Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.24.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $95.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.35. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,106 shares of company stock worth $21,439,403 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,532,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $606,720,000 after purchasing an additional 841,525 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $720,302,000 after purchasing an additional 287,026 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,059 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,991 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,667,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,720,000 after acquiring an additional 60,697 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.