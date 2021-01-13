ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

A number of research firms have commented on ADTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,011,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,143,000 after purchasing an additional 676,842 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 888,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 409,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 156,014 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 848,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 124,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth $996,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $772.09 million, a PE ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.90 million. Analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

