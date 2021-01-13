adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, November 16th. HSBC lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised adidas to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.93. 30,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,987. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.84. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $87.65 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that adidas will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of adidas by 15.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of adidas by 32.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of adidas by 18.6% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the third quarter valued at about $151,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

