Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the December 15th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AHEXY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Adecco Group has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $34.29.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

