Addison Capital Co Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in American Express by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 25,671 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 156,650.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.62. 2,670,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,303. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. 140166 cut shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.85.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

