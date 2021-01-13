Addison Capital Co Acquires 2,389 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.6% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,629. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.90. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $95.53.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

