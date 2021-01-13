Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) COO Sells $13,739.10 in Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $13,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

William C. Bertrand, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, January 4th, William C. Bertrand, Jr. sold 3,499 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $18,649.67.

On Monday, December 14th, William C. Bertrand, Jr. acquired 207,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $142,830.00.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $766.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. Analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADAP. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 672.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 205,207 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,391,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 945,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.