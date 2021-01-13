Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.09

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and traded as high as $17.46. Adams Diversified Equity Fund shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 193,199 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.21%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADX. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2,724.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,209 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 42.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.88% of the company’s stock.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.
