Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.09

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and traded as high as $17.46. Adams Diversified Equity Fund shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 193,199 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.21%.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 5,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $89,503.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,109.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADX. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2,724.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,209 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 42.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ADX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.