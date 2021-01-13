Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.34.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $89.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average of $81.54.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

