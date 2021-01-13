Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 721 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.1% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,045.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.88. 3,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,637. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $214.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

