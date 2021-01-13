Acropolis Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 55,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,493. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.61 and a 200 day moving average of $144.19. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

