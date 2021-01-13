Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $4.53 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.5% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 109,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,510,000 after acquiring an additional 59,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,612,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.81. 372,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,741,026. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.63. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

