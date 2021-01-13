Acropolis Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.14. The company had a trading volume of 20,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,742. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $244.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

