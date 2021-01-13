Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 764 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 36.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,226,000 after buying an additional 216,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 28.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after purchasing an additional 194,995 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $20,111,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 33.9% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 478,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,436,000 after purchasing an additional 121,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 14.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after purchasing an additional 70,464 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $359,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,449 shares of company stock valued at $13,842,186. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SNA traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.75. 2,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,419. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.01 and a 200-day moving average of $156.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
