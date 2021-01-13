Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Down 68.6% in December

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the December 15th total of 8,320,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 55,936 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 44,137 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 89,285 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 47,154 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acorda Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Shares of ACOR opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $1.44. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $53.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

