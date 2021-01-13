Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Receives $25.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACOR shares. ValuEngine lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55,936 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 44,137 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 89,285 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000.

ACOR traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.14. 672,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,347. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $1.44. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $53.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -10.5 EPS for the current year.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.