Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Receives $25.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.88.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACOR shares. ValuEngine lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55,936 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 44,137 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 89,285 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $1.44. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $53.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -10.5 EPS for the current year.
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.
