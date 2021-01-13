Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.85

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.85 and traded as high as $16.41. Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 16,912 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on ADN. CSFB downgraded shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) to an “undeperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.85. The stock has a market cap of C$273.17 million and a P/E ratio of 11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$23.24 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 0.9899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

