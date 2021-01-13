Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AKR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Shares of AKR opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 124.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 79.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 46,074 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 26.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

