Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.88-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $160-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.24 million.Acacia Communications also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.86-2.95 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACIA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Acacia Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acacia Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Shares of Acacia Communications stock opened at $85.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 0.78. Acacia Communications has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.91.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

