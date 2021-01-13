Abyss Token (ABYSS) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Abyss Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00040970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00043548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.54 or 0.00373560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,446.33 or 0.04303674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

