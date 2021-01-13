Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Trims Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of VMware by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in VMware in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the third quarter worth $48,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of VMware by 107.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,360,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.91. 997,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,867. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $163.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMW. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.92.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.