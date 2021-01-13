Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Trims Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 40.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.84. 3,092,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,486. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.87.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

