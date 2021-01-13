Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 474 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,178,352,000 after purchasing an additional 410,180 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after purchasing an additional 496,922 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,937,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $550,606,000 after purchasing an additional 339,072 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $513,465,000 after purchasing an additional 94,121 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $175.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.68, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.54.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,128,600. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

