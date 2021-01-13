Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 38,505 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,505 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,105,000 after buying an additional 4,050,421 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% during the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 3,345,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,236,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,996.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,298,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,032 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,266,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock remained flat at $$31.36 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,360,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,450. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $566,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,218,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,575,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

