Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 365 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up about 2.0% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 568.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 536,678 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,939,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after acquiring an additional 424,781 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Synopsys by 21.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after acquiring an additional 315,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,565,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $910,208.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,892 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,499 shares of company stock worth $8,710,944. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.36.

SNPS traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.58. The stock had a trading volume of 558,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,383. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $264.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.59 and a 200 day moving average of $218.94. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

