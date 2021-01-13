Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 292.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,593 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.4% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,623,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,681,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

