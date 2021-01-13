Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Purchases 169 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nestlé by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of Nestlé stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $113.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $122.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.60. The company has a market capitalization of $325.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Nestlé in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.