Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Invests $297,000 in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $332,455,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 927,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after acquiring an additional 565,829 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,938,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,824,000 after acquiring an additional 312,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,065,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMC. Stephens raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $3.20 on Tuesday, hitting $166.20. 961,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,896. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.06 and its 200 day moving average is $134.91. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $168.24.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.