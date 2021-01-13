Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $19.86 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101,235 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 3.1% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $19,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Security Asset Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.97. 2,578,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,849. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $84.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.