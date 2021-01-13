Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

NYSE AWP traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 485,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,858. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $7.01.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

