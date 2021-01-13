Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.
NYSE AWP traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 485,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,858. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $7.01.
About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund
