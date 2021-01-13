Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.82

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.82 and last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 3896030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,255.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

