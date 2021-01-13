AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 91,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in AbbVie by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock opened at $109.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $193.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.97. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $110.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.