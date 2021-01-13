ABB (NYSE:ABB) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.56

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.56 and last traded at $30.46, with a volume of 11281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABB shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Sunday, October 25th. TheStreet cut ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

