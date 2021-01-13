AB SKF (publ)’s (SKFRY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SKFRY. Barclays upgraded AB SKF (publ) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AB SKF (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AB SKF (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.28. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $28.40.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems. The company operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

