A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM) Short Interest Down 90.0% in December

A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A.M. Castle & Co. stock remained flat at $$3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. A.M. Castle & Co. has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78.

About A.M. Castle & Co.

A. M. Castle & Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty metals distribution company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, France, Spain, China, and Singapore. The company provides a range of products, and value-added processing and supply chain services to various customers. Its products include alloy, aluminum, stainless steel, nickel, carbon, and titanium in plate, sheet, extrusions, round bar, hexagon bar, square and flat bar, tubing, and coil forms.

