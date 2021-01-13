A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM) Short Interest Down 90.0% in December

A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A.M. Castle & Co. stock remained flat at $$3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. A.M. Castle & Co. has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78.
About A.M. Castle & Co.
