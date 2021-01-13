9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Trading Down 5.9%

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 10,109,507 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 32,261,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NMTR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 21st. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29,322 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30,410 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

