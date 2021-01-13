89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised shares of 89bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

NASDAQ:ETNB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.99. 240,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,724. 89bio has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $47.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $437.14 million and a PE ratio of -4.35.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $189,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 89bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 89bio by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in 89bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 299.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

