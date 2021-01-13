8,675 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN traded up $2.84 on Tuesday, hitting $142.80. 1,240,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,812. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $142.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.