84 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 44.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 42.9% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $1,325,016.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,164 shares of company stock valued at $15,003,047 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $718.11.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $30.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $819.15. 33,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,223. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $781.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $711.89. The firm has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a PE ratio of 92.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.95. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

