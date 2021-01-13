74,651 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,636,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $210.81. 989,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,307,568. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $211.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.